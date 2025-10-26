E-Paper | October 26, 2025

DIGITAL IDENTITY

From the Newspaper Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:31am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DIGITAL IDENTITY: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has recently launched its Pak ID application for digital identity. While the initiative looks promising, it raises questions of practicality. With much of the population in underdeveloped regions, access to digital solutions remains limited. Similar initiatives, such as Sindh Police’s women and child protection app, have failed to be effective as many women lack mobile phones in rural areas. Despite women constituting over half the national population, they remain excluded from education and the workforce. For genuine progress, all digital projects must align with inclusive policies, women empowerment, and long-term structural reforms.

Urooj Mirani
Sukkur

CONSENT FOR MARRIAGE: Forced marriages remain a distressing reality in Pakistan, where cultural pressures often overshadow the fundamental right to consent. While religion has nothing to do with forced marriages, countless young women are denied this basic right. The consequences are lifelong: victims frequently suffer from anxiety, depression and emotional isolation, while many such unions collapse, leaving behind broken families and deep scars. It is time we recognised that consent is not a privilege granted by families, but a fundamental right of every individual. Parents must understand that respect, not compulsion, preserves family honour, and secures the wellbeing of future generations.

Khawlah Umar Khan
Karachi

BRAIN DRAIN: It is sad to see skilled workers leaving for better opportunities abroad. This brain drain hurts the national economy, especially in the healthcare and information technology (IT) sectors. The main reasons are lack of jobs, minimal investment, and an unstable political environment. The government must reward talent, invest in education and research, strengthen the economy, and celebrate Pakistani success stories. If it does not act now, Pakistan’s progress will be at risk.

Maikan Ishaq
Shapuk

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...