DIGITAL IDENTITY: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has recently launched its Pak ID application for digital identity. While the initiative looks promising, it raises questions of practicality. With much of the population in underdeveloped regions, access to digital solutions remains limited. Similar initiatives, such as Sindh Police’s women and child protection app, have failed to be effective as many women lack mobile phones in rural areas. Despite women constituting over half the national population, they remain excluded from education and the workforce. For genuine progress, all digital projects must align with inclusive policies, women empowerment, and long-term structural reforms.

Urooj Mirani

Sukkur

CONSENT FOR MARRIAGE: Forced marriages remain a distressing reality in Pakistan, where cultural pressures often overshadow the fundamental right to consent. While religion has nothing to do with forced marriages, countless young women are denied this basic right. The consequences are lifelong: victims frequently suffer from anxiety, depression and emotional isolation, while many such unions collapse, leaving behind broken families and deep scars. It is time we recognised that consent is not a privilege granted by families, but a fundamental right of every individual. Parents must understand that respect, not compulsion, preserves family honour, and secures the wellbeing of future generations.

Khawlah Umar Khan

Karachi

BRAIN DRAIN: It is sad to see skilled workers leaving for better opportunities abroad. This brain drain hurts the national economy, especially in the healthcare and information technology (IT) sectors. The main reasons are lack of jobs, minimal investment, and an unstable political environment. The government must reward talent, invest in education and research, strengthen the economy, and celebrate Pakistani success stories. If it does not act now, Pakistan’s progress will be at risk.

Maikan Ishaq

Shapuk

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025