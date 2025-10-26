E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Left-winger Connolly set to be Irish president

AFP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:25am
DUBLIN: Irish voters looked set to have left-winger Catherine Connolly to be the country’s new president, after her only rival conceded defeat on Saturday in a contest marred by spoilt voting and a low turnout.

After hours of counting following Friday’s ballot, Connolly was on course for a landslide victory, prompting the centrist Fine Gael party’s candidate Heather Humphreys to congratulate her on “becoming the next president of Ireland”.

But the outspoken independent Connolly’s apparent win was marred by a record number of spoiled ballots and low turnout, as voters vent frustration at the lack of right-wing options and issues including immigration and crime.

A lawyer and a critic of both the United States and European Union, her election to a post with limited political power could nonetheless herald an era of increased friction between Ireland’s largely ceremonial presidency and government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, was quick to wish Connolly “every success”, adding “she will be President for all this country”. “Her success will be Ireland’s success,” he posted on X.

The official result was expected on Saturday, with many polling stations reporting turnout below 40 percent and potentially more than one in eight voters having spoiled their ballots, according to The Irish Times newspaper.

Conservative figures had urged voters to mar their voting paper in protest at the two-horse race and other issues.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

