Bayern move past 10-man Gladbach to stay five clear

Agencies Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
BERLIN: Bayern Munich scored three goals in the last half hour to win 3-0 at a 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, staying five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Guerreiro and teenager Lennart Karl all got on the scoresheet as Bayern made it 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions this season.

It was only the second time this season Harry Kane, who had a goal chalked off for offside in the second half, failed to score.

Gladbach’s Jens Castrop sunk his studs into Luis Diaz’s shin with 19 minutes gone and was sent off when his yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

Despite the one-man advantage, Bayern — who made six changes including Jonas Urbig replacing captain Manuel Neuer in goal — lacked fluidity against their last-placed opponents.

Kimmich put the visitors ahead after 64 minutes, blasting through a crowded penalty box and Guerreiro added another five minutes later, sweeping in to finish off a lovely team move.

Gladbach’s hopes of getting something out of the match were dashed further when Kevin Stoeger hit a penalty at the post with 15 minutes left.

With nine minutes remaining, 17-year-old Karl produced a stunning curling strike to wrap up the match for the defending champions.

Bottom club Gladbach are now 15 league games without a win, a new club record.

RB Leipzig romped to a 6-0 win at Augsburg with six different goalscorers, tightening their grip on second spot, four points ahead of third-placed Stuttgart.

Yan Diomande, Romulo, Antonio Nusa, Christoph Baumgartner, Assan Ouedraogo and Castello Lukeba all netted as Leipzig inflicted Augsburg’s worst home defeat in league history.

Since losing 6-0 to Bayern in the season opener, Leipzig have claimed 19 of a possible 21 points in seven games, conceding just three goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League thumping by Liverpool to beat St Pauli 2-0 at home thanks to a double from Jonathan Burkardt.

Germany striker Burkardt, who also scored a double last week against Freiburg, has six goals in seven league games this season.

Elsewhere, VfL Wolfsburg won their first match since August with a 1-0 victory at Hamburg, with Adam Daghim scoring the only goal.

Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer missed a first-half penalty, the third time in a row he has failed to convert from the spot.

Hoffenheim beat lowly Heidenheim 3-1.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

