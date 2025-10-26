Five-star Athar routs Islamabad

LAHORE: Sialkot’s fast bowler Athar Mehmood claimed five wickets as they took a massive lead against Islamabad on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fourth-round match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Athar’s 5-43 handed his team a 221-run first-innings lead and Sialkot finished the day with 50-3 on the board to extend their overall lead to 271.

Earlier, Sialkot resumed from overnight score of 365-8 and were bowled out for 407 with Azan Awais (134) completing his seventh first-class century.

Only Sarmad Bhatti (82) played a worthy knock for Islamabad, who were sent packing for 186.

Hasan Raza’s 174, Faham-ul-Haq’s 78 and Asim Ali Nasir’s 67 helped Faisalabad post 462 that gave them a huge 271-run first-innings lead against Fata at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Faisalabad reduced Fata to 10-2 in their second innings before close of play.

Bahawalpur skipper Saifullah Bangash struck 119 not out to help his team post 501 all out after resuming from 276-5 against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Saifullah shared a 124-run stand with Muhammad Imran (75) for the seventh wicket. Multan were 111-2, still 390 runs behind.

Karachi Blues were bowled out for 424 as skipper Rameez Aziz (102) registered his ninth first-class century after they resumed from overnight score of 326-5 against Lahore Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

Mohammad Usman Rahim (52) and Danish Aziz (51) also batted well.

In reply, Lahore Whites were 215-2 at stumps courtesy half-centuries from Umar Siddiq (86) and Ali Zaryab (76 not out).

Abbottabad were reeling at 159-6 – trailing by 289 runs in the first innings -- against Peshawar, who had posted 448-9 declared, at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025