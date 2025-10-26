E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Verstappen back on top in Mexico City practice

Agencies Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen continued his Formula One comeback charge with the fastest time in practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday while McLaren rivals struggled.

Red Bull’s four times world champion, who has roared back into contention after being 104 points adrift at the end of August, lapped the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in a best time of one minute 17.392 seconds despite complaining the medium tyre was like driving on ice.

The Dutch driver is 40 points adrift of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, and 26 behind the same team’s Lando Norris, with five rounds remaining.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, fastest in a sunny first session with nine rookies or reserves replacing regular race drivers in line with regulations to give them track time, was second on the overall timesheets but 0.153 slower.

Verstappen had given up his car to up-and-coming F2 driver Arvid Lindblad for first practice and the Briton looked after it well while still going sixth fastest — best of the non-race drivers.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli was second and third in the respective sessions, with Norris fourth and 0.251 off the pace after sitting out the first practice while Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward took his car.

Piastri was fourth in the first session and 12th in the later one. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the second Ferrari, 0.300 off the pace, but maintaining the improvement of recent weeks.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...