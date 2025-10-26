Verstappen back on top in Mexico City practice

MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen continued his Formula One comeback charge with the fastest time in practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday while McLaren rivals struggled.

Red Bull’s four times world champion, who has roared back into contention after being 104 points adrift at the end of August, lapped the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in a best time of one minute 17.392 seconds despite complaining the medium tyre was like driving on ice.

The Dutch driver is 40 points adrift of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, and 26 behind the same team’s Lando Norris, with five rounds remaining.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, fastest in a sunny first session with nine rookies or reserves replacing regular race drivers in line with regulations to give them track time, was second on the overall timesheets but 0.153 slower.

Verstappen had given up his car to up-and-coming F2 driver Arvid Lindblad for first practice and the Briton looked after it well while still going sixth fastest — best of the non-race drivers.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli was second and third in the respective sessions, with Norris fourth and 0.251 off the pace after sitting out the first practice while Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward took his car.

Piastri was fourth in the first session and 12th in the later one. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the second Ferrari, 0.300 off the pace, but maintaining the improvement of recent weeks.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025