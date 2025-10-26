E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Late leveller saves Milan blushes in draw with lowly Pisa

Agencies Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ROME: Zachary Athekame’s long-range shot in time added on earned the Serie A leaders a last-gasp 2-2 draw, as promoted side Pisa almost escaped with all three points on Friday.

Milan lead Serie A on 17 points but Inter, Napoli and AS Roma are all on 15 ahead of their games this weekend.

Pisa narrowly missed a famous win after starting the game rock-bottom of the league and falling behind to a seventh minute goal from Rafael Leao.

But Pisa levelled with a penalty converted by the 37-year-old Juan Cuadrado before half-time and held on until they stunned the San Siro as Mbala Nzola lost his marker and sent the visitors 2-1 up on 86 minutes.

But a first win of the season alluded Pisa as Athekame’s desperate late strike pulled Milan back level at 2-2.

Pisa did however climb from rock-bottom to 18th.

“We expected this match, but they came to defend and make life difficult for us. It’s only our fault we didn’t win: we didn’t do enough to win the game. We lost two important points today,” Milan midfielder Luka Modric told Sky Sports.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...