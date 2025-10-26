Sinner sets up Vienna final with Zverev

VIENNA: Top seed Jannik Sinner crushed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Vienna Open final for the second time, where he will face second seed Alexander Zverev for the title in a battle between two former champions.

Sinner’s dominant victory — his 50th over a fellow top-10 player — extended his streak to 20 consecutive wins on indoor hardcourts as he moved into his eighth final of the season.

Zverev, the 2021 champion, beat fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-5, firing nine aces as he racked up his 300th hardcourt win and reached his first final since Stuttgart in June.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025