O’Callaghan breaks world record

AFP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
TORONTO: Australian Mollie O’Callaghan broke the short course 200m freestyle world record for the second time in a week on Friday, winning in 1min 49.36sec at the World Cup stop in Toronto.

O’Callaghan sliced 41-hundredths of a second off the world record of 1:49.77 she set in Westmont, Illinois, just six days earlier — a victory that made her the first woman to break 1:50 in the event.

Hungarian Hubert Kos and Canadian Josh Liendo followed up world record swims on Thursday with victories.

One day after posting a world record of 1:45.12 in the 200m backstroke, Kos won the 50m back in 22.67sec.

The Olympic gold medallist remained unbeaten in backstroke competition in the three-meet World Cup series.Canadian Josh Liendo continued his scintillating form in front of home fans with a 100m freestyle victory in 45.30sec. Liendo, who won 100m butterfly silver at the Paris Olympics, had set a short course world record of 47.68 in the 100m fly on Thursday — when he also won the 50m free.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

