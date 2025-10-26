Murad wants child labour eliminated

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed all relevant departments to take all-out measures to eliminate child labour in the province.

He expressed deep concern over the plight of 1.3 million children trapped in forced labour across the province, mainly in agriculture, blaming floods for worsening poverty and homelessness in rural areas.

According to the recently launched Sindh Child Labour Survey (SCLS) 2023-24, roughly two-thirds of the 1.3 million children have been found to be engaged in child labour in the agriculture sector across the province, followed by manufacturing (12.4 pc) and wholesale/retail trade (10.8pc).

In response to the survey findings, CM Shah said that floods not only made the rural population homeless but also pushed them further into poverty, which was a contributing factor to the rise in child labour.

In a press statement issued by the CM House, the chief minister welcomed the survey showing a 50 per cent reduction in child labour from 1996 to 2024, crediting this significant reduction to the robust measures adopted by the Sindh government over the years.

