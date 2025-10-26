Time and space

KARACHI: There is a philosophical view known as substantivalism, according to which space exists independently of material objects. It is thought to be opposite of relationalism, which suggests there are only material bodies — and they relate to each other spatially. In the modern world, especially in recent times vis-à-vis human interaction, the word ‘space’ has gained currency: it is expected of people, even of those who are in love, to respect one another’s space.

Artist Sara Riaz Khan has handled the subject in a different way, imparting an intriguing meaning to the whole idea in an exhibition of her artworks titled Crossing the Threshold,which recently concludes at the Canvas Art Gallery.

Sara is an artist with solid credentials. She uses saying ‘the medium is the message’ in a convincing manner. The message, however, is not a didactic one. Rath­er, it is to do with the human condition.

She says, “This series explores connections between physical and creative action, emotions and growth. Starting a new strength training programme to increase flexibility and space around my joints, I became curious about different ways of approaching space in my work practice. I realised one way for the physical to impact the creative was to focus on movement… During the process I [also] realised that apart from physical and creative development, this was an opportunity for emotional growth…”

The key thing that needs to be taken into account here is the confluence of the physical, the emotional and the creative (aspects of life). But the emphasis is on emotional growth. Rightly so. Growth suggests progress, a metaphor for the ceaseless movement of life in the direction that one wants. Sara paints it using a poet’s imagination. This is best vindicated in the diptych ‘Moving Through Time’ (oil on canvas) and the piece ‘Step out of the World’ (acrylics, ink and pencil on rice paper). Her exhibits have a distinct rhythm that compels the viewer to stay with them for a long time.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025