UN’s failures often outweighed its successes, says academic

KARACHI: Despite the United Nations’ achievements in peacekeeping and refugee assistance, its “failures in preventing and resolving conflicts have often outweighed its successes”, said former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Karachi Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum.

She expressed this view while speaking at a session titled “United Nations at Eighty: Promises and Performances”, organised by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, in its library here on Saturday.

PIIA Chairperson Dr Masuma Hasan presided over the event, which had brought together academics and researchers to discuss the achievements, challenges and the evolving role of the United Nations in its eight decades after its founding.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Tabassum pointed out the UN’s structural and functional shortcomings. She said that the organisation had inherited many flaws of the League of Nations and that ambiguities in the UN Charter had affected the international system.

PIIA holds session on United Nations’ achievements, challenges

Her remarks focused on Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognises the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence in the event of an armed attack. She described it as one of the most misinterpreted and controversial provisions of the Charter.

She explained that there are three main interpretations of the article. One group of states believes that self-defence can only be invoked after an actual attack. A second group, largely led by the United States, supports pre-emptive strikes based on perceived threats. A third group, including China and Australia, follows the unwilling or unable doctrine, where a state may act if another state is unable or unwilling to stop hostile activity from its territory. She said that the pre-emptive doctrine has been most frequently abused and she cited Israel’s strikes on Hamas and the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Prof Tabassum highlighted other ambiguities in Article 51, including the “undefined concept of an attack and the unclear scope of collective self-defence.”

She also pointed to the absence of a clear reporting mechanism to the UN Security Council when a state invokes self-defence. She suggested that the International Court of Justice should issue an advisory opinion to clarify these provisions, warning that unless such steps are taken, the credibility and effectiveness of the UN will remain undermined.

Researchers from the PIIA .— Asif Ali, Syedda Maliha Sehar, Syed Shaharyar Shah, Muhammad Usman and Saad Jawaid Brohi — also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of the UN.

It was pointed out that the UN has dealt with more than 250 major armed conflicts, launched over 70 peacekeeping missions and facilitated upwards of 170 peace agreements. Its blue-helmeted peacekeepers have served in 120 countries, often standing between war and annihilation.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025