Roundtable celebrates breast cancer survivors’ resilience

KARACHI: The Sixth Ladiesfund Breast Cancer Roundtable on Saturday brought together a distinguished audience of healthcare stakeholders, breast cancer survivors, doctors, women entrepreneurs and many others to promote awareness and celebrate the resilience of survivors.

Hosted by Ladiesfund President Tara Uzra Dawood, the event featured inspiring stories from breast cancer survivors.

Speaking on the occasion, former first lady and guest of honour Samina Alvi said, “Breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but a societal one. Events like these play a pivotal role in breaking stigmas, encouraging early detection, and providing much-needed support to survivors.”

She commended the organisers for their unwavering commitment to health inclusivity and requested all to spread the word about self-examination.

Speaking on the occasion, Tara Uzra Dawood said: “Deeply humbled to gather some of the most incredible women and minds for an action-oriented discussion and roadmap for breast cancer in Pakistan.”

Simi Kamil led the roundtable with a powerful message on the importance of early detection and community engagement.

She said: “I am heading the Ladiesfund Breast Cancer Endowment Fund. We have successfully raised PKR 9 million so far. We invite you all to contribute and support this important cause, so that a dedicated Women’s Center can be established.”

Lawyer Sana Sharifuddin Pirzada said: “During today’s session, we spoke a prospective bill or Act of Parliament that focuses on how to rehabilitate and make screenings readily available and how to have a tribunal to handle negligence cases.”

The stories shared by breast cancer survivors were deeply moving, with Dr Faizullah Abbasi courageously recounting his personal journey in a room full of women, an inspiring reminder of shared strength, compassion, and the collective fight against cancer.

Saba Rehan spoke about her life falling apart when at the age of 29 she discovered she had breast cancer.

