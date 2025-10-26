E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Crackdown on intercity bus terminals launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
KARACHI: The city administration on Saturday announced a crackdown on intercity bus terminals and booking offices, directing them to relocate to the designated Karachi Bus Terminal on Superhighway.

The decision was made at a meeting, chaired by commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, to review the traffic situation creating traffic congestion in the city due to heavy vehicles.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso and provincial transport authority and regional transport authority officers attended the meeting among others.

The meeting participants decided that the traffic police and transport department would collaborate to address traffic congestion and improve vehicles flow in the city.

It was decided that special teams would be deployed to monitor and tackle traffic congestion at problematic intersections and busy roads as part of efforts to improve traffic flow.

Later the commissioner, accompanied by DIG Traffic, conducted an inspection at Lee Market and found that intercity bus stands were still operating despite orders to relocate to the Karachi Bus Terminal on Superhighway.

He ordered for strict action against those still operating illegal bus stands and booking offices in any part of the city.

The commissioner said that intercity bus stands running from within the city were illegal and causing difficulties for citizens, creating traffic congestion.

He said that buses operating within the city instead of using the Karachi Bus Terminal on Superhighway would face action, including vehicle impounding and closure of booking offices.

The commissioner also visited illegal bus stands at Al-Karam Square and Al-Asif on Superhighway, ordering their closure and instructing deputy commissioners to shut down booking offices immediately.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

