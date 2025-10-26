Over 7,500 students appear in KU admission test

KARACHI: Over 7,500 students appeared in the admission test organised by Karachi University (KU) for its morning programme on Saturday.

The test was held at 22 examination centres established within various departments of the university.

The entry test included admissions for 20 departments, including the Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening) programme, BS first year in applied chemistry and chemical technology, aviation technology and management, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration (BBA), chemical engineering (BE), commerce, computer science (BSCS, BSSE, and BS[AI]), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT five years), education, environmental studies, food science and technology, human nutrition and dietetics, international relations, mass communication, public administration, and Teacher Education Bed.

“A total of 7,769 admission forms were submitted for 1,347 available seats across the 20 departments. Of these, 7,536 candidates appeared for the test. The results of the admission test will be uploaded to on the university’s official website and candidates’ portals by October 28, 2025,” says a press release.

