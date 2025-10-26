E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Three fleeing suspects arrested for killing two close relatives

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:56am
SUKKUR: Three suspects were arrested hours after they allegedly killed their two close relatives over a matrimonial issue and kidnapped a 10-year-old girl in the old area of Kashmore on Friday night. Two other relatives were wounded in the shooting.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sadhoro, Shahid and Noor Hassan Chachar.

SHO Safeer Jagirani told the media that the suspect shot dead their close relatives (uncle) Mashooq Chachar and Riaz Chachar to kidnap the latter’s daughter.

SHO Safeer Jagirani told local journalist that police rushed to the murder site and shifted the bodies to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination and later handed over to the heirs.

He said a search was mounted immediately and the fleeing suspects were arrested. The kidnapped girl was recovered unharmed from their clutches, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

