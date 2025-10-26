Contempt notices issued to ZTBL officers on outsourced employees’ plea

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Sindh High Court, Hyderabad circuit, has issued contempt notices to the top management officers of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for allegedly flouting a court order regarding salaries and perks of outsourced drivers.

The notices read that why contempt proceedings should be not be initiated against them for flouting the court’s Aug 18, 2022 order.

The bench comprising Justice Mohammad Saleem Jessar and Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro also appointed Additional Advocate General (AAG) as prosecutor.

Respondents ZTBL President / Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Habib, Vice President Mehboob ur Rehman, Zonal chief Mr Khurram and Managing Director Brig Zaher Uddin have been directed to appear before court on Nov 20, when charges would be framed against them.

Bank accused of flouting court’s order regarding denial of scale and grade to the employees

The court has directed the petitioner drivers to file the list of witnesses with advance copy to respondents for commencement of contempt proceedings.

The bench passed the order on October 21 a copy of which was shared with the media by the petitioners’ counsel, Aayatullah Khuwaja.

In a joint petition, filed by Anwar Khan and others, it was stated that the petitioners had been serving with the ZTVBL as drivers since 2003 and their service books were lying under the control and custody of the respondents.

They submitted that their services were transferred with mala fide intention to the Kissan Support Services Limited established by the ZTBL in 2006. They informed court that their fringe benefits including pension were usurped and their salaries were being paid as daily wage.

They stated that ZTBL drivers across the country were allocated scale and grade. In Sindh, the SHC had passed an order on a petition in 2013 and then in 2015. Another petition was filed by Saleh Mohammad Soomro in Supreme Court in 2009 which was allowed in favour of the drivers facing identical conditions.

The bench was informed that the alleged contemnors were approached for their salaries under scale but in vain, and then they filed a petition before this court, which passed the Aug 18, 2022 order. It was observed in the order that in view of the SC decision, “there is hardly any room left for the respondents to distinguish rule laid down in above decision from present case”. The court allowed their petition in terms of ratio of SC’s March 8, 2019 order, passed in a civil petition of 2018.

The petitioners argued that the respondents / alleged contemnors were bound by law to comply with court orders. They said the respondents, despite speaking order of courts, indulged in illegal activities by transferring [outsourcing] employees and stopping salaries of the petitioners. They prayed the court to take action against the alleged contemnors because they disobeyed court orders.

Ishrat Ali Lohar, counsel for the alleged contemnors, did not turn up in court when the matter was taken up for hearing.

In its October 21, 2025 order, the bench said: “It appears respondents are not in a position to comply with orders leaving court with no option but to initiate contempt proceedings”.

The order read that from the response so filed, it appeared that respondents were playing game with the process of law which could not be allowed at any cost. Therefore, this court is left with no option but to call alleged contemnors in person and to prosecute them under the Contempt of Court Act 2004.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025