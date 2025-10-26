Over 50 Afghans rounded up in Larkana

LARKANA: As part of the ongoing nationwide crackdown against illegal immigrants, more than 50 Afghan nationals were rounded up in Larkana city on Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies, along with officials of the Special Branch, conducted operations in various areas of Larkana city to apprehend illegal Afghans.

Raids were conducted within the limits of the Market police station, Station Road, Girls Degree College Road, Jinnah Bagh Chowk, Royal Road and Peer Circuit Road.

The picked up Afghans were engaged in operating various businesses such as clothing, shoes and sandals, etc.

During the operation, more than 50 suspected Afghans were detained through the ‘TalaashApp’ and shifted to the Market police station, officials told the media.

They said that the operation was launched against the Afghans residing illegally in the city.

Their identities would be checked through Nadra and if it was confirmed that they were illegally residing in the city, further legal proceedings would be undertaken to repatriate them to their country of origin, they added.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025