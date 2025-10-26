E-Paper | October 26, 2025

1,550 participate in marathon, bicycle race

A Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
TOBA TEK SINGH: The 8km long bicycle race and marathon were organised from Bohranawali Ground to Kashmir Bridge on Canal Road in Faisalabad on Saturday.

More than 350 cyclists participated in the general cycling and sports cycle race, while more than 1,200 people participated in the marathon.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar hoisted the national flag and inaugurated the cycle race and the marathon.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir and other officers were also present.

Muhammad Hafiz won the marathon race and received a prize of Rs100,000, Saim Masih secured second and Nausherwan third positions, winning prizes of Rs75,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

Nisar Ali in the general cycle race and Moazzam in the sports cycle stood first and received a prize of Rs50,000 each. Prizes were also distributed among the other position-holders of both categories.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said sportsman spirit and discipline should be developed through sports. He expressed his determination to organise more sports competitions in the future, adding that unity, tolerance and brotherhood also triumphed in the marathon and cycle race.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

