E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Labour dept to open directorate in Sialkot

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab labour department has decided to establish a new directorate in Sialkot to facilitate a large number of labourers in factories in the city.

The department believes that the new directorate will help improve inspections and field services.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Labour Minister Manshaullah Butt here on Saturday.

The minister emphasised that implementation of minimum wages was a top priority, and inspections must continue to be carried out to ensure compliance.

DG Labour Kalsoom Hayee told the meeting that the department had ensured disbursement of minimum wage payment to some 1.993 million workers across the province.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...