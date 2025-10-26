Labour dept to open directorate in Sialkot

LAHORE: The Punjab labour department has decided to establish a new directorate in Sialkot to facilitate a large number of labourers in factories in the city.

The department believes that the new directorate will help improve inspections and field services.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Labour Minister Manshaullah Butt here on Saturday.

The minister emphasised that implementation of minimum wages was a top priority, and inspections must continue to be carried out to ensure compliance.

DG Labour Kalsoom Hayee told the meeting that the department had ensured disbursement of minimum wage payment to some 1.993 million workers across the province.

