DC’s surprise visits

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa found several officials and staff of the District Health Authority (DHA) and District Education Authority (DEA) absent from their offices during his surprise visits on Saturday.

He checked the attendance register and showed his annoyance, warning the late-comers to mend their ways of face departmental action.

According to sources, the DC called the Chief Executive Officers of DHA DR Ghazanfar Shafiq and DEA CEO Malik Muhammad Aamir and questioned their absence.

Similarly, the internal administrative arrangements, including furniture, documentation and sanitation were not in good shape in the both offices.

Jappa also visited the THQ hospitals of Khanpur and Liaqatpur tehsils and checked the emergency services, night shift duty doctors, paramedics and the medical facilities for the patients.

