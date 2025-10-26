E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Youth killed

Published October 26, 2025
OKARA: A young man was shot dead by three unidentified armed suspects at Village 1/4L, Okara.

According to the first information report (FIR), complainant Ahmad Ali and his friends were sitting in a drawing room late at night when they heard noise outside. Upon rushing into the street, they witnessed three suspects. Two of the men had overpowered the victim, Amjad (23), while the third suspect shot him. Amjad died at the spot.

The suspects managed to escape after reportedly hurling threats. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained as the FIR states no clear cause for the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

