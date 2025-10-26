Sanitation worker crushed to death

SAHIWAL: A sanitation worker was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Adda Athwain Meel on the Pakpattan Road.

The deceased, Shabbir Munir, 30, a resident of Chak 122/9-L, posted in Union Council 26, and an employee of a solid waste contractor in Sahiwal tehsil, died while performing his official duty.

According to Rescue 1122, Shabbir attempted to jump off from a tractor near his destination but slipped and was fatally crushed under the tractor-trolley’s tire. Rescue 1122 shifted his body to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) for a post-mortem.

Sources said Shabbir’s body arrived at the hospital at 9am but no representative from his employer contacted his family. It was only after intervention by senior officials from the Sahiwal Solid Waste Company (SSWC) that company representatives reached the hospital and assisted in completing official procedures.

Iftikhar, CEO, SSWC, told Dawn that the company would ensure compensation for the bereaved family as the deceased was registered under the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

“The case will be taken up for all possible benefits for the family,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver with the local police station.

The contractor company owner, along with the district and tehsil managers, visited Shabbir’s village to offer condolences to his family.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025