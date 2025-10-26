E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Sanitation worker crushed to death

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SAHIWAL: A sanitation worker was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley near Adda Athwain Meel on the Pakpattan Road.

The deceased, Shabbir Munir, 30, a resident of Chak 122/9-L, posted in Union Council 26, and an employee of a solid waste contractor in Sahiwal tehsil, died while performing his official duty.

According to Rescue 1122, Shabbir attempted to jump off from a tractor near his destination but slipped and was fatally crushed under the tractor-trolley’s tire. Rescue 1122 shifted his body to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) for a post-mortem.

Sources said Shabbir’s body arrived at the hospital at 9am but no representative from his employer contacted his family. It was only after intervention by senior officials from the Sahiwal Solid Waste Company (SSWC) that company representatives reached the hospital and assisted in completing official procedures.

Iftikhar, CEO, SSWC, told Dawn that the company would ensure compensation for the bereaved family as the deceased was registered under the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

“The case will be taken up for all possible benefits for the family,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, an FIR was registered against the tractor driver with the local police station.

The contractor company owner, along with the district and tehsil managers, visited Shabbir’s village to offer condolences to his family.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...