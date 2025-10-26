E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Cleanliness drive starts on portion of Kalara drain

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025
GUJRAT: The Gujrat Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Saturday started a cleanliness drive of a two-kilometre portion of the city’s main Kalara drain.

As per Wasa officials, the portion was being cleaned after almost two decades and the last time the portion was desilted and cleared of bushes in 2004. However, some area people claimed that the portion was cleaned around 10 years ago.

Wasa Managing Director Kashaan Hafeez Butt told Dawn that cleaning the portion along the rail track had been a daunting task due to it being wetlands.

He said that a 40-foot-long boom excavator machine with a chain base was being utilised to complete the task.

He said that cleaning began on Wednesday and it could take a few more days.

Locals of the Gurala and Kalara areas, along the railway track, said that the Kalara drain had long been a source of natural drainage of the city, but this 2-kilometer-long portion was owned by railways, and it had not been acquired by civic agencies for the drain. They expressed concern that if the land was used for anything other than drain, the flow of the city’s main drain might get adversely affected.

It is learnt that the drive was launched on the directions of Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi and some other drains of the city were also being cleaned. Wasa MD confirmed that some Wasa teams were also cleaning the drains in Bara Darri and Shadiwal road areas to improve the sewerage and drainage system of the city.

The city recently experienced the worst-ever urban flooding in its history, which disrupted the lives of the residents of the city for two weeks in September.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

