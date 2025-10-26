E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Bids to smuggle parakeets, quails foiled

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
BAHAWALPUR: The Multan Wildlife Department claimed to have foiled attempts to illegally sell and smuggle costly parrots and quails in two separate raids, recovering numerous birds.

Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a raid at the General Bus Stand (GBS), Multan, where they arrested a suspect and recovered 30 ring-necked Parakeets. The accused intended to sell the birds at a local market.

In a separate action, officials intercepted four cartons containing dozens of quails at the Multan Cantonment railway station. The quails had arrived on different trains and were destined for sale in the open market.

The owners of both illegal consignments were arrested but their names are being withheld until they can be produced before a magistrate.

It merits mentioning that the wildlife department recently banned the unlicenced movement of birds, including parrots and quails. Owners are now required to secure licences from the department for this activity.

RAPE ATTEMPT: New Multan police have registered a case of attempted rape against a seminary teacher following a complaint from the father of an eight-year-old student.

‘Z’ complained that his son, a student at Jamia Darul Aloom, returned late from the seminary on Friday.

When questioned, the boy alleged that his teacher ‘S’ attempted to rape him. Police have registered the case and an investigation is underway, though the cleric is yet to be arrested.Meanwhile, Seatle Mari police registered a case against a man for allegedly sexually harassing a four-year-old girl.

Complainant ‘N’ alleged that his neighbour ‘S’ took his four-year-old daughter into his room and sexually harassed her. The complainant’s son was witness to the incident and he informed his father. Police have registered the case with no arrest.

DEATH TOLL: An eight-year-old girl, Horain, succumbed to her injuries at Nishtar Hospital-II, Multan, on Saturday, raising the death toll in the recent collision between a container and an air-conditioned coach on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) to two.

The bus driver had previously died in the Friday accident.

According to the MS of Nishtar Hospital-II, eight injured passengers remain under treatment and are recovering.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad police in Multan have registered a case against the container’s driver and helper, both of whom fled the scene and are currently being pursued by police.

STUBBLE: The Gaggo Mandi police in Vehari district have registered cases and arrested nine local farmers for illegally burning rice crop stubble.

The arrested individuals include Amin Gujjar, Amanullah, Liquat Rehmani, Naeem Baloch, Abbas Rajput, Iqbal Jatt, Khalid Bashir Arian, Asraf Arian, and Sharif Jatt.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

