PHC seeks audit reports for zoo, wildlife park funds

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has sought audit reports of the last five yearsfrom the secretaries of wildlife and livestock departments regarding the utilisation of funds released to all zoos and wildlife parks in the province.

A bench consisting of Justice Wiqar Ahmad and Justice Farah Jamshed issued multiple directives to different public and private department and officials over lawyer Shahid Ali Yaftali’s petition seeking protection of the rights of the animals kept in zoos or houses.

It directed the secretary of the wildlife and forestry department to respond to the petition and explain what supervisory mechanism has been introduced to ensure the proper utilisation of the budget allocated to feed animals.

The bench asked the livestock and fisheries secretary to file his para-wise comments regarding the animals’ treatment and regulatory framework applicable thereto as well as observance or non-observance thereof.

He was directed to explain what regulatory mechanism is available for keeping animals as pets in private enclosures.

The bench sought separate reports from the project director and the director of the Peshawar Zoo and Lalazar Wildlife Park, Abbottabad.

For assistance, it also ordered the production of reports by two private organisations, including Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and Four Paws International.

The bench fixed the next hearing for Nov 17, directing the Peshawar Zoo’s director to give reason in his report about a grievance raised by the petitioner regarding non-utilisation of a parking plaza built there.

The petitioner showed up along with his counsel, Ahmad Shah Afridi, and requested the court to declare that the animals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in public and private captivity have the fundamental right to life, so they should be protected under Article 9 of the Constitution.

He also pleaded the court to declare that the respondents, including the relevant departments, had failed to carry put their duties and responsibilities, especially towards animals kept in Peshawar Zoo and Lalazar Wildlife Park, and that they had failed to uphold and implement the provisions of the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015 and KP Animal Welfare Act, 2024.

The petitioner sought the court’s directives for the respondents to immediately install CCTV and surveillance and management system in all animal enclosures, linked it to YouTube and other social media platforms, as well as educational and research institutions and their zoology departments throughout the country to encourage transparency of the matters.

He also sought through investigation by the KP anti-corruption establishment into the operation of the Peshawar Zoo and Lalazar Wildlife Park, including the alleged financial misappropriation in relation to the Parking Plaza and parking outside the zoo, failure to properly feed and care of the animals kept there.

The petitioner’s counsel said zoos, being run and established by the wildlife department, were not being maintained in accordance with the procedure and protocol internationally prescribed for keeping animals in zoos.

He claimed that animals kept there were not even fed properly nor were the required standards of hygiene maintained at their enclosures.

Regarding Lalazar Wildlife Park, the counsel said there were a few animals in that zoo but were kept in very small enclosures, not being properly treated or nourished and kept in a “cruel and unhygienic atmosphere.”

The petitioner also referred to the judgements of the Peshawar High Court and the Islamabad High Court on the issue, claiming that those verdicts were not implemented in the letter and spirit.

