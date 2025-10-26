E-Paper | October 26, 2025

‘Hand hygiene best way to prevent infections’

Bureau Report Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
PESHAWAR: Experts at a ceremony held on Saturday in connection with the Global Handwashing Day underscored the significance of hand hygiene as the most effective and simplest method to prevent infections and reduce antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazala Zarin Afridi, chairperson of Infection Prevention and Control Programme at Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), Hayatabad Medical Complex, said the event was part of the institute’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of safety, hygiene, and responsible antimicrobial stewardship within the healthcare community, according to a press release.

“Hand washing is very important for infection prevention and antimicrobial resistance,” she said.

She called for continuous interactive sessions to highlight the need for interdepartmental collaboration, education, and adherence to evidence-based guidelines to ensure patient safety and public health.

The event brought together healthcare professionals and infection control experts to highlight the crucial role of hand hygiene and infection prevention in healthcare settings.

Dr Zahid Khattak from the HMC’s department of microbiology, pathology, discussed the global burden of healthcare-associated infections and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Zubeda Irshad from the department of microbiology, pathology, Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre, emphasised the importance of strict hygiene protocols in high-risk clinical environments.

Dr Mohammad Waqar from HMC’s department of orthopaedic surgery shared practical insights on infection prevention measures in surgical and orthopaedic settings.

He said antimicrobial resistance was a critical global health issue driven by antibiotic misuse and overuse in various sectors, leading to the emergence of resistant microorganisms.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

