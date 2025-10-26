Artillery shell defused in Wana Bazaar

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Panic gripped the bustling Rustam Bazaar in Wana, the main commercial hub of Lower South Waziristan, on Saturday night when unidentified individuals allegedly planted an old artillery shell at a market.

According to sources, the incident was reported immediately, prompting the bomb disposal squad and heavy contingents of police to rush to the site and cordon off the area.

Police officials said the suspicious shell was found hidden in a corner of the market inside a cement bag. Shopkeepers, upon noticing the object, informed the police without delay.

The bomb disposal team carried out a careful operation lasting several hours and successfully neutralised the explosive device.

Officials said an investigation had been launched to determine who placed the shell in the market.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025