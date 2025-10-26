Early construction of Bisham hospital sought

SHANGLA: Residents of Bisham on Saturday demanded that the provincial government order resumption of work on the long-delayed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Talking to reporters here, they said the reconstruction work on the hospital had remained halted for the last one year.

The building of the hospital was demolished in 2020 for reconstruction.

According to sources, there are several contractors working on different blocks of the project but they have only managed to complete the foundational work of the main building.

The sources told Dawn that the construction work was moving at a snail’s pace.

Syed Jamshid Ali Shah, a local resident, said that they hoped that the project would be completed in its two years scheduled time but it had been fifth year since work on the project was started.

He said the hospital functioned in two small buildings where there was no space for treating patients, particularly dengue infections.

Ashfaq Ahmad, another resident, told Dawn that the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital also catered to the needs of Kohistan and Battagram districts.

He said despite being the busiest health facility in the area government ignored its early completion.

Ahmad said the government should ensure the hospital’s completion without further delay.

Mohammad Farooq, sub-divisional officer at communication and works department, told Dawn that delay in funds release was the main reason behind slow paced work on the project.

He said when contractors received funds they resumed work but stopped when they did not get timely payments.

Mr Farooq said that the government had not released funds for long, leading to suspension of work on the project.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025