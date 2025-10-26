E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Early construction of Bisham hospital sought

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SHANGLA: Residents of Bisham on Saturday demanded that the provincial government order resumption of work on the long-delayed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Talking to reporters here, they said the reconstruction work on the hospital had remained halted for the last one year.

The building of the hospital was demolished in 2020 for reconstruction.

According to sources, there are several contractors working on different blocks of the project but they have only managed to complete the foundational work of the main building.

The sources told Dawn that the construction work was moving at a snail’s pace.

Syed Jamshid Ali Shah, a local resident, said that they hoped that the project would be completed in its two years scheduled time but it had been fifth year since work on the project was started.

He said the hospital functioned in two small buildings where there was no space for treating patients, particularly dengue infections.

Ashfaq Ahmad, another resident, told Dawn that the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital also catered to the needs of Kohistan and Battagram districts.

He said despite being the busiest health facility in the area government ignored its early completion.

Ahmad said the government should ensure the hospital’s completion without further delay.

Mohammad Farooq, sub-divisional officer at communication and works department, told Dawn that delay in funds release was the main reason behind slow paced work on the project.

He said when contractors received funds they resumed work but stopped when they did not get timely payments.

Mr Farooq said that the government had not released funds for long, leading to suspension of work on the project.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...