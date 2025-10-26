E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Petition on Afghans’ deportation fixed for hearing on 29th

A Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
SWAT: A writ petition filed in the Peshawar High Court, Mingora Bench, regarding the deportation of Afghan citizens has been fixed for hearing on October 29.

The petition filed by Abdur Rahman against the Federation of Pakistan has sought comprehensive measures for the identification and deportation of all illegal and undocumented Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan, along with a review of the government’s policies regarding the stay of foreign nationals.

In the plea, the petitioner requested the court to issue directives to the federal and provincial authorities to launch a nationwide operation aimed at identifying, apprehending, and deporting illegal Afghan residents in accordance with the law.

The petition also urged the court to instruct the departments concerned to review or cancel the refugee and visa status of Afghan nationals whose presence may pose security or legal concerns. It further sought the formulation of a strict national policy to regulate the stay of foreign nationals in Pakistan, with particular emphasis on border control and the national identity card system.

Additionally, the petitioner called for an immediate crackdown on fake Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and forged documents allegedly held by Afghan citizens, as well as strict measures to prevent future illegal entry into Pakistan through effective border management.

The petition further requested the court to prohibit Afghan citizens, particularly those residing illegally, from engaging in business activities or purchasing immovable property in Pakistan, and to restrict their movement beyond designated refugee camps.

It also sought directions for the authorities to seize or forfeit properties and business establishments unlawfully owned or operated by Afghan nationals in the country, in accordance with law.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

