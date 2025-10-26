Poetry session marks UoP’s platinum jubilee

PESHAWAR: Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta) arranged a mesmerising Pashto poetry session at its convocation hall, commemorating the University of Peshawar’s founding in 1950.

The event drew hundreds of students, faculty members, alumni, and literary enthusiasts, transforming the hall into a vibrant celebration.

The session underscored the university’s academic excellence and its pivotal role in enriching Pashto language and literature.

Prof Zakirullah Jan, Puta president, in his opening remarks at the event said established in 1950, University of Peshawar emerged as a beacon of knowledge in Pakistan’s northwest, fostering liberal arts and sciences. Over the decades, he said the varsity expanded into a hub of research and cultural preservation, with centres like the Pashto Academy and several other departments. “Today, it thrives with over 14,000 students, advancing innovation and regional identity. The significance of the annual Pashto poetry recitation is to highlight the platinum jubilee of varsity,” he added.

Puta officer-bearers, faculty members, families and over 2,500 students showed up at the grand poetry recital. Prof Johar Ali, UoP Vice-Chancellor, was also among the attendees.

Around 50 noted Pashto poets from parts of the province turned up at the event.

The Pashto recital featured prominent poets who wove verses celebrating the university’s legacy.

Rahmat Shah Sail, a distinguished poet-scholar, recited ghazals that lauded UoP as a beacon of knowledge. His verses blended Pakhtun pride with the institution’s role in fostering intellectual growth.

Mr Sail emphasised the varsity’s role in promoting social justice and nationalism through literature.

Bakhtzada Danish, Fazle Subhan Abid, and Munir Buneri offered a modern perspective in their poems highlighting the university’s role in nurturing critical discourse through Pashto literature.

Prof Salma Shaheen, former director Pashto Academy, lauded the institution’s support for diverse voices, particularly women, in shaping Pashto literary landscape. Her verses on empowerment resonated deeply, reflecting the UoP’s inclusive academic journey.

Pashto poets, including Kalsoomzeb, Akbar Sail, Ibarar Ghar, and Ahmad Ali Ajiz also acknowledged the university’s role as a cradle for emerging literary voices. Poets received a thunderous applause from the jam-packed hall for their motivational poems.

Platinum anthem of the University of Peshawar sung by Prof Bakht Zaman Yousafzai, a senior teacher, was also launched.

