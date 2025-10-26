SZABMU starts bariatric programme

ISLAMABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Prof Dr Tanveer Khaliq, on Saturday announced the start of Pakistan’s first two-year MS Programme on bariatric.

The announcement was made during the “Scalpels and Strength, Pakistani Women Redefining Surgery” event, which was hosted by the Pakistan Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (PSMBS) in collaboration with the Treo Foundation (USA).

Dr Khaliq said that it was a pioneering step towards structured, advanced surgical education in metabolic and bariatric surgery.

The Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, also supported the idea.

Conceptualised and led by Dr Saniea Majid (USA), President of the ASMBS Treo Foundation and Chairperson of the session, the event brought together a distinguished panel of accomplished women surgeons who shared their personal journeys, professional challenges, and visions for the future of surgical leadership in Pakistan.

Dr Saniea Majid stated, “Every success story in surgery begins with courage, the courage to lead, to teach, and to innovate. Pakistani women surgeons are not only transforming operating rooms but also redefining what leadership in medicine looks like.”

Representing PSMBS, Prof Dr Aatif Inam Shami said, “This Town Hall symbolises a new era of inclusivity and recognition. The announcement of the Bariatric MS Programme reflects Pakistan’s growing commitment to surgical innovation, education, and excellence.”

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025