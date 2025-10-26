Seminar aims to raise breast cancer awareness

RAWALPINDI: The Women Development Studies Centre (WDSC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi organised an awareness seminar on breast cancer.

The seminar aimed to highlight the importance of regular screenings, self-examinations and early diagnosis, which remain crucial in improving survival rates and outcomes.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman, emphasised that breast cancer awareness must go beyond annual campaigns; it should be a sustained effort focusing on prevention, early detection, and education. Lifestyle choices play a crucial role in reducing risk factors.

He also stresses the importance of emotional and psychological support for patients and their families.

Director of WDSC, Dr Qaisara Parveen, said that we need to provide awareness to patients as well as their families so that no woman feels alone in this battle, and she also expressed encouraging support from her family.

At the end, an awareness walk was also held in which the vice chancellor, along with the registrar, deans, directors, faculty members, administration and a large number of students were also participated.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025