Symposium on advanced material begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : Advancements in the ‘rare earth metals’ is likely to be key focus during the upcoming 19th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM) being held from Oct 27 (tomorrow), where scientists and engineers from various countries will discuss technological developments for boosting industrial productivity.

The five-day symposium will bring together leading global scientists, engineers, and industry experts to discuss breakthroughs in material engineering, as well as foundational field, driving innovation in strategic sectors like aerospace, electronics, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The organisers of the symposium informed Dawn that Pakistan was self-sufficient in its requirements of rare earth metals. However, efforts were being made to exploit this natural resource for commercial use.

The 19th international scientific symposium is being held under the aegis of Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF). The symposium is organised every two years to highlight the critical role of materials science in transforming economy from a resource-based model to one driven by knowledge and high-tech industry.

Talking to media, Dr Anjum Tauqir, one of the organisers, said that the symposium has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s scientific landscape.

“It not only strengthens our engagement with the global research community but also inspires young scientists and engineers to contribute to national development through innovation in material science,” he added.

The symposium also showcase Pakistan’s expanding research infrastructure, including state-of-the-art facilities equipped with tools like Scanning Electron Microscopes and X-ray diffractometers, demonstrating the country’s growing capability to support world-class research and develop a technical workforce coping with future needs.

The symposium’s programme includes plenary and keynote lectures by world-renowned experts, technical sessions, poster presentations, and panel discussions addressing recent advances and emerging trends in materials science and engineering.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for PAMF said that by promoting local research-based solutions and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers, ISAM 2025 aims to reduce dependence on imported technologies and encourage modernisation within key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, construction, and transport.

“Materials science is the backbone of modern innovation,” said a PAMF spokesperson, “By understanding and engineering materials, ISAM unlock progress across every major industry, from clean energy solutions to enhanced national defence.”

ISAM 2025 will feature sessions on critical areas such as artificial intelligence in materials research, additive manufacturing, and advanced materials characterisation.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025