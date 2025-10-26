ESSAY: MY PEBBLE IN THE OCEAN

My village, Mithri, nestled in the sandy dunes of Kot Diji, is both unique and quintessentially Pakistani.

It wakes at dawn to roosters and the crackle of eggs sizzling in oil; at night, its sky blazes with stars unseen in any city. Located in Khairpur in Sindh, Mithri — meaning ‘sweet’ — moves at its own sweet pace. As someone who moved out at a young age, returning to the village sometimes feels like going back in time.

Don’t get me wrong, Mithri has access to all the necessities: electricity, WiFi, gas, schools, roadside eateries, solar panels and even air conditioning in some households. But what truly powers the village is its tradition and culture. Generations of both are stacked like the bricks of its sun-dried houses, each one holding up the next and carrying the weight of what came before. In December 2005, when I was three years old, I shifted one of these bricks.

A PALIMPSEST OF MEMORIES

Photographs tell me that the sun shone that day despite the bitter cold, its golden shafts casting light on the villagers. The women were wrapped in colourful shawls, sporting sparkly bangles and their hair open. The men were in well-pressed kurta shalwars and their best coats.

In the distance, you could see a group of men stirring a large wok. The smell of rice wafted in the air, another sliver of warmth in the biting chill. In one of the photos, you could see the crowd forming a circle around me, my legs tied with rope and the biggest smile on my face.

Whenever he sees that photograph, my father beams. He likes to tell me that I’ve been a feminist since I began to learn to walk. And although he’s a man of many stories, it feels like this is his favourite one to tell.

There’s a tribal custom in Mithri — and in a lot of rural areas of northern Sindh, southern Punjab and some parts of Balochistan — where rope is knotted around the ankles of children when they first start walking. The rope is then cut by the child’s maternal uncle, symbolising a release from all hurdles, so that the child is able to walk and run freely.

It’s called “danwan”, or my culture’s way of saying — to borrow the famous Indian movie dialogue — “Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi” [Go live your life, Simran]. To simplify, in this dialogue from Bollywood blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, a conservative Hindu father is telling his daughter to follow her heart and not be held back by cultural trappings.

ROOTED IN A GENDERED HISTORY

The literal translation of danwan is “tied up” and, as the legend goes, it started because of our tribe’s rearing of camels. Back in the day, to keep an animal from running away in the wild, its hind legs were loosely tied with rope, just enough to keep it within the owner’s reach. This rope was cut when the camel needed to be let loose.

In our tradition, a child’s clumsy first steps are seen the same way, akin to something still bound and held back. When children first start to walk, they often topple over, landing on their bottoms instead. And because we are farmers before we are anything else, we see this little stumble through an agricultural lens. Naturally, the solution then is also agricultural. The rope needs to be cut for the child to move freely, unhindered.

However, danwan has never been a ritual for Simrans, which is to say, it’s been reserved exclusively for boys since its onset. In the village, it’s widely believed that, if the ritual is conducted for girls, they will run away. A recurring refrain is that if girls are allowed free reign to go into the world as they please, they will get the wrong idea and do something to bring dishonour to the family.

A GORDIAN KNOT OF MY OWN

I was three when I witnessed my uncle’s danwan in 2005. I called him Ashi, his real name being too hard for me to pronounce. Though I barely recall it, my maternal grandmother says his danwan was a major event. People from across Mithri had walked to their house to attend it. Seeing Ashi in the spotlight like that had me wondering when it would be my turn.

Sure enough, I asked my mother, who laughed and told my father, at that time a thousand miles away in California for graduate school. Inspired, my father decided then that I would have the danwan. That December, I became the first girl in my village — and perhaps all of Sindh — to have the ceremony. The reactions were mixed. He says the village buzzed with talk, but no one ever said anything to our face. Some called it unnecessary, while others quietly admired the courage. I imagine the women were especially curious.

TWO DECADES ON…

Twenty years later, I’m returning with questions. Mithri isn’t the same place it used to be. A large number of families have moved to urban centres, an increasing number of girls are completing school and women have more decision-making power. But how do locals feel about their cultural rituals and the misogyny laced into them?

Ashi, for one, disapproves of my danwan. “Girls shouldn’t have it,” he says. “It’s not in our culture,” he tells me. “Our elders created this tradition, so how can we go against them?” When I ask why he feels so strongly about it, he shrugs, as if the answer is obvious. “It’s just how things are,” Ashi says matter-of-factly. “Our elders say girls will run away.”

Most men in the village, I notice, carry this certainty about what’s “meant to be.” They don’t see it as oppression, because to them, it’s order. And that’s what makes it harder to challenge: the way patriarchy disguises itself as tradition, passed down gently like an heirloom, until it begins to feel sacred.

But not everyone agrees. Maryum, who still lives in Mithri, was recently divorced and now works at a government institution while raising her two children, believes that danwan shouldn’t be a gender-exclusive ritual. It should happen for who needs it, she says. If her daughter has trouble with her first steps, she’s comfortable with the idea of holding a danwan ceremony for her.

My maternal grandmother, Ashi’s mother, agrees. “Danwan should also be for girls,” she says definitively. “Why should there be a difference? Both genders should be treated as equals,” she adds.

Their views, however, remain in the minority. My paternal grandfather explains that it’s because villagers are set in their ways and don’t change easily.

IN RETROSPECT

I see the truth in his words and it saddens me. But I also know that the danwan ceremony symbolises something much greater than a cultural ritual for me. I often wonder what might have happened if they had refused my request and whether that would have impacted the person I am today.

During my life, I’ve never felt tied or restricted to anything, whether that’s place, people or career. I know it stems from my parents, who instilled in me the liberty to choose my own path, even if it meant going away from home or not pursuing a conventionally desirable career. In that journey of achieving self-belief, I believe the danwan ceremony has been a major milestone.

My danwan didn’t revolutionise my village, but it was a start — a pebble dropped in a vast ocean. If nothing else, it churned new ideas in the minds of the people. Finally, they got to witness something they’d never seen before, and I believe that’s where change begins.

The writer is a final-year student at

Habib University in Karachi. She can be

contacted at sobhsaeedrid@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, EOS, October 26th, 2025