ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I hope you are well. I am writing this to you with a very heavy heart. I met a guy online two years ago and we got along remarkably well. He did my assignments, offered to pay for me etc. He was 20 at that time and I was 23. Now, he is 23 and I am 26. He lives in another province. Because we are not stable, we decided that we will not get into a relationship. However, over the course of time, he won me over.

After one year, he broke up with me several times, saying that he was not stable and I deserved better. But I would always convince him to stay. However, this year, his father passed away. Before his father’s passing, he had promised to marry me and talk to his parents about me. He also mentioned that day that his father wanted him to marry his friend’s daughter, who was religious.

After his father’s death, he ghosted me for a week. After I sent him several messages, he finally told me that now he had responsibilities and couldn’t pursue me any longer. Still, I convinced him but, after a few days, he broke up with me again, saying his parents want him to marry after two years, along with his brother. They have chosen his father’s friend’s daughter for him. This was the final straw for me.

He also said that he will find me if Allah wills it. Recently, he unblocked me after two months of our break-up. I am getting proposals but my heart is still with him. I have blocked him everywhere.

‘Should I Wait for a Man Who Keeps Leaving Me?’

I don’t know how to detach myself from him. Shall I give him another chance if he comes back?

Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken,

You’ve been through a lot while waiting and trying to hold on to something that mattered a lot to you. But from what you’ve written, it seems like this man keeps pulling you in and then letting you go. Each time he does that, you end up feeling worse.

You’ve already done the hardest part by blocking him and trying to move on. The thing is that, if someone really wants to be with you, they will let you know. They don’t disappear or keep you guessing. His unblocking you after two months doesn’t mean he’s ready. It just means he’s thinking about you again. And that, my love, is simply not enough.

So no, don’t give him another chance unless his actions show something solid. Talk is cheap and people can say whatever they want, without really meaning it. The important thing is the follow-up action after all the talk. In the meantime, keep your heart open to the proposals coming your way. You deserve someone who doesn’t keep you hanging and offers you something solid.

It will take time, but you will move on from this situation. Start by accepting that the version of this man that you loved does not exist anymore. Sometimes, letting go is the best and healthiest thing you can do for yourself.

