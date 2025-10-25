E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Might is right

From the Newspaper Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE land of Palestine dates back some 2,800 years inhabited by Palests who were basically non-Arab natives of the Levant region, which comprised what today is Palestine, Israel, Lebanon and some parts of Egypt. After the advent of Islam in the Arabian peninsula, the Palests converted to Islam, and adopted the Arab culture and language.

While majority of today’s Israeli Jews are not ethnically Hebrew, original Jews have been dwelling in the region for centuries. Arthur Koestler in The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and Its Heritage claims that the Ashkenazi Jews, who have been migrating from Europe to Palestine since the Balfour Declaration, do not have a Hebrew descent. In fact, they are the offspring of Turks of Caucasus region.

Nearly 80 per cent of today’ Israelis happen to be Ashkenazi Jews, and, hence, their claim to be the ‘people of the land’ is, at best, a matter of opinion; not a fact.

Against the history of Palestine, when we see the recent peace plan and its acceptance by the Muslim world, despite the rightful claims of the Palestinians, the only conclusion one can draw is that the politics of might is right remains as effective today as it ever was. It is the powerful who decides the course of history, not the history of ethnicities, ethics or morality.

The most critical aspect for Pakistan in this scenario is about the possibility of a similar ‘peace plan’ brokered by the United States related to the status of India-occupied Kashmir. We better watch out.

Jaffar Dharejo
Sukkur

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...