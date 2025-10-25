WRONG DATA: Baba Island, located about seven kilometres from the Keamari port in Karachi, is home to a large number of fishermen. Due to the island’s distance from the city, local residents often face difficulties visiting offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to get their records updated. A Nadra team had visited the island a while ago to collect data from the locals, but when the residents received their documents, they found major errors. Nadra authorities should send the team again to review all the documents and correct the data of Baba Island residents.

Shameer Ahmed

Karachi

RACISM IS ILLOGICAL: It is deeply troubling that racism still finds its way into modern thought and social media trends. How can anyone claim superiority for something as accidental as skin colour? Colour, culture, language or religion are all matters of chance over which humans have no control at the time of birth. Judging someone for something they did not choose is unfair. Racism is not just immoral, it is illogical. As Frantz Fanon rightly said, “The racist is not a man who hates others, but a man who hates himself.” His words expose a bitter truth: racism is not a sign of strength, but of deep insecurity. True greatness lies not in colour, but in character.

Irfan Ullah Khan

Mardan

THE WAY FORWARD: The recent skirmishes and ensuing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, triggered by unprovoked cross-border firing from Afghanistan, clearly demonstrates pent-up antagonism against Pakistan. Instead of being grateful to Pakistan for sheltering millions of Afghan refugees for decades, the regime in Kabul has joined hands with Pakistan’s enemies. If the Taliban, as proxies of India, believe that such actions would pressurise and destabilise Pakistan, they are seriously mistaken and their calculation stands flawed. Instead of attempting to use force against a nuclear power, the Taliban would do well to revisit their strategy.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025