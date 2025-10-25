E-Paper | October 25, 2025

October 25, 2025
WRONG DATA: Baba Island, located about seven kilometres from the Keamari port in Karachi, is home to a large number of fishermen. Due to the island’s distance from the city, local residents often face difficulties visiting offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to get their records updated. A Nadra team had visited the island a while ago to collect data from the locals, but when the residents received their documents, they found major errors. Nadra authorities should send the team again to review all the documents and correct the data of Baba Island residents.

Shameer Ahmed
Karachi

RACISM IS ILLOGICAL: It is deeply troubling that racism still finds its way into modern thought and social media trends. How can anyone claim superiority for something as accidental as skin colour? Colour, culture, language or religion are all matters of chance over which humans have no control at the time of birth. Judging someone for something they did not choose is unfair. Racism is not just immoral, it is illogical. As Frantz Fanon rightly said, “The racist is not a man who hates others, but a man who hates himself.” His words expose a bitter truth: racism is not a sign of strength, but of deep insecurity. True greatness lies not in colour, but in character.

Irfan Ullah Khan
Mardan

THE WAY FORWARD: The recent skirmishes and ensuing tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, triggered by unprovoked cross-border firing from Afghanistan, clearly demonstrates pent-up antagonism against Pakistan. Instead of being grateful to Pakistan for sheltering millions of Afghan refugees for decades, the regime in Kabul has joined hands with Pakistan’s enemies. If the Taliban, as proxies of India, believe that such actions would pressurise and destabilise Pakistan, they are seriously mistaken and their calculation stands flawed. Instead of attempting to use force against a nuclear power, the Taliban would do well to revisit their strategy.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui
Sukkur

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...