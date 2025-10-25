Sindh basketball trials concluded

KARACHI: The Sindh Basketball Management Committee, under the supervision of coordinator Yaqoob Qadry, conducted the final trials of the Sindh boys and girls basketball teams for the upcoming National Games.

According to a press release issued by Sindh basketball management committee, more than 75 boys and 60 girls participated in the trials. The selection committee was comprised of Yaqoob (chairman), Dleep Singh (Mirpur Khas), Raja Iftikhar (Hyderabad) and Azeem-us-Shaan (Karachi).

After careful evaluation, the committee has shortlisted 20 boys and 20 girls. The final teams for the National Games will be announced soon.

The trials were also observed by District Sports Officers (DSOs) — Ismail Shah (DSO East ), Sunny Pervez (DSO Malir) and Hina Rajpoot (DSO Keamari).

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025