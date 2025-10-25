E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Sindh basketball trials concluded

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Sindh Basketball Management Committee, under the supervision of coordinator Yaqoob Qadry, conducted the final trials of the Sindh boys and girls basketball teams for the upcoming National Games.

According to a press release issued by Sindh basketball management committee, more than 75 boys and 60 girls participated in the trials. The selection committee was comprised of Yaqoob (chairman), Dleep Singh (Mirpur Khas), Raja Iftikhar (Hyderabad) and Azeem-us-Shaan (Karachi).

After careful evaluation, the committee has shortlisted 20 boys and 20 girls. The final teams for the National Games will be announced soon.

The trials were also observed by District Sports Officers (DSOs) — Ismail Shah (DSO East ), Sunny Pervez (DSO Malir) and Hina Rajpoot (DSO Keamari).

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...