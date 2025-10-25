Zverev seals ATP Finals spot after advancing in Vienna

VIENNA: Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev booked his place in the season-ending championship after progressing to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, marking his eighth qualification in the past nine seasons.

Zverev secured his spot for the Turin event after Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their quarter-final clash in Vienna, where the German world number three is seeded second.

Zverev, who finished as runner-up at the Australian Open in January, joins Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as the first four players to qualify for the event, which runs from Nov 9-16. Four spots are up for grabs.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed success at the ATP Finals, lifting the trophy in 2018 and 2021. He also reached the semis in 2019 and 2024. His only absence from the tournament since 2017 came in 2022, when a serious ankle injury sidelined him for much of the season.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex De Minaur beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 7-6(7/4) after one hour and 43 minutes to reach the semi-final.

In Friday’s other fixture, Lorenzo Musetti also closed in on a ATP Final spot as he cruised into the quarter-finals after defeating Argentine ace Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4.

The Italian will be up against France’s Corentin Moutet, who gained swift revenge on Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

The pair met in last Sunday’s final in Almaty, with Medvedev prevailing. Four days later Moutet emerged the winner over the Russian 7-6(7/3), 6-4.

On Thursday, Sinner was made to work by Flavio Cobolli before the top seed mastered his fellow Italian to reach the quarter-finals.

Sinner dominated the first set 6-2 in the last 16 tie but then had to remain patient as Cobolli dug deep to clinch the second set 7-6(7/4).

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner is playing in Austria after retiring with cramps earlier this month in his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor in the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner did not face a break point in the first set against Cobolli, but was unable to convert any of the four break opportunities he secured in the second.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025