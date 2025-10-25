E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Mikael, Gordeev win ITF juniors doubles title

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
ISLAMABAD: Mikael Ali Baig delivered first title of Pakistan in the ITF Pakistan International J-30 Junior Tennis Champ­ionships as he won the doubles crown with Russia’s Timur Gordeev here at the PTF Complex on Friday.

The duo of Mikael and Gordeev routed the pair of Ippei Matsushima (Japan) and Kristijonas Milasaukas (Lithuania) 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier, In the girls’ doubles final, Turkiye’s Serife Pelin Sari and Deniz Cakil came from a set down to de­f­eat the Chinese team of Mingxi Qu and Zihan Feng 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to claim the title.

Qu and Feng were also ousted from the singles event. Qu lost against Turk­iye’s Ecrin Lal Yavuz 7-6(7/2), 6-4 while Feng’s journey was ended by Yew­on Lee of South Korea.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

