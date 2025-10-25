E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Polo in Pink Cup finalists decided

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 25, 2025
LAHORE: Rijas/Din and Haroon Sharif Jewellers qualified for the final of the Polo in Pink Cup, while Master Paints and Pebble Breaker booked their places in the subsidiary final at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

In the first semi-final, Rijas/Din defeated Samba Bank 7-3. Raja Samiullah scored four goals, while Mohib Faisal Shehzad added three. For Samba Bank, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Alman Jalil Azam and Adnan Jalil Azam netted one goal apiece.

In the second semi-final, Haroon Sharif Jewellers outclassed Lahore Smart City 11-3½. Hamza Mawaz Khan struck eight goals for the winners. Abbas Mukhtar contributed two goals and Sheikh Mohammad Farhad added one. For the losing side, Agha Musa Ali Khan scored twice, while Bilal Haye chipped in with one.

