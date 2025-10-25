Israr, Yasir in tie for lead at CNS Amateurs

ISLAMABAD: Raja Israr and Yasir Khokhar shot one-under 70 in the first round for a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard in the CNS Amateurs Golf Cup at the Margalla Greens Golf Course here on Friday.

In close pursuit of the joint leaders were Rao M. Hassan and Ahtishamul Haq at an even-par 71 with Alyas Ahmed a further shot behind.

There is also a tie at the top of the women’s leaderboard at the end of the second round with Zarmina Khan (84) joining overnight leader Ana James Gill (87) at 168 overall. Zebunnisa (87)

is a shot behind the leading duo.

Ties at the top were the order of the day with retired Zubair Qayyum (77) seeing retired Lt Col M. Ayub (75) pull level after the second round of the seniors event at seven-over 149.

