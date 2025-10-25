No Russian or Belarusian ‘likely to qualify’ for Winter Paralympics

PARIS: No Russian or Belarusian athletes “are likely to qualify” for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, the Internat­ional Paralympic Commi­ttee (IPC) said in a statement on Thursday.

In September, the IPC unexpectedly decided to lift a partial suspension of Russia and Belarus impo­sed since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, the IPC reiterated on Thursday that the “international federation for each sport on the Paralympic Games programme is responsible for determining the qualification pathway for its sport, as well as the eligibility of athletes to compete”.

The body announced it had “received confirmation from each of the four international federations with sports on the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games programme... that, in practice, no athletes from the two nations are likely to qualify for March’s Games”.

The federations in question are the International Ski and Snowboard Federa­tion, the Interna­tional Biathlon Union, World Curling and World Para Ice Hockey.

On Tuesday, the FIS voted “not to facilitate the participation of athletes from Belarus and Russia in its qualification events”.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025