E-Paper | October 25, 2025

No Russian or Belarusian ‘likely to qualify’ for Winter Paralympics

AFP Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: No Russian or Belarusian athletes “are likely to qualify” for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, the Internat­ional Paralympic Commi­ttee (IPC) said in a statement on Thursday.

In September, the IPC unexpectedly decided to lift a partial suspension of Russia and Belarus impo­sed since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, the IPC reiterated on Thursday that the “international federation for each sport on the Paralympic Games programme is responsible for determining the qualification pathway for its sport, as well as the eligibility of athletes to compete”.

The body announced it had “received confirmation from each of the four international federations with sports on the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games programme... that, in practice, no athletes from the two nations are likely to qualify for March’s Games”.

The federations in question are the International Ski and Snowboard Federa­tion, the Interna­tional Biathlon Union, World Curling and World Para Ice Hockey.

On Tuesday, the FIS voted “not to facilitate the participation of athletes from Belarus and Russia in its qualification events”.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...