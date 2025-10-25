Forest beat Porto on Dyche debut, Go Ahead Eagles shock Villa

LONDON: Nottingham Forest handed manager Sean Dyche the perfect debut with a 2-0 home win over Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, with both goals coming from the penalty spot as the hosts ended a run of 10 games without victory.

Aston Villa took an early lead but fell to a 2-1 defeat by Go Ahead Eagles as Emiliano Buen­dia missed the chance to equalise from the penalty spot, bringing to an end the English side’s perfect start to their campaign.

Danish club Midtjylland, who beat Forest in their last game, continued their perfect run with a 3-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv. Olympique Lyonnais are also on maximum points after their 2-0 win over Basel and Braga also made it three wins from three by beating Red Star Belgrade 2-0

AS Roma fell to a second successive loss in a 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen and Celtic came from behind to beat Sturm Graz, while Rangers’ new manager Danny Rohl began life at the Scottish club with a 3-0 loss at SK Brann.

Dyche replaced the sacked Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday to become the club’s third manager this campaign, and led Forest to their first win since the opening day of the season, along with their first clean sheet since April.

Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the penalty spot in the 19th minute at the City Ground. Igor Jesus doubled the advantage from another penalty in the 77th.

“I can finally breathe tonight. It has been a difficult couple of months with all the changes and the bad performances,” said Gibbs-White. “It feels a lot more positive and it needs to stay like that. That’s credit to the manager. He has instilled that in us, and we have to keep up that mentality.”

Forest have four points, having drawn at Real Betis and lost at home to Midtjylland, while Porto remain on six points after their unbeaten run in all competitions this season was ended.

Villa boss Unai Emery said his side were taught a lesson in the difficulties of European football in the Netherlands.

Emery’s men had backed up their status as pre-tournament favourites by beating Bologna and Feyenoord to get their European campaign off to a flying start.

The visitors started strongly when Evann Guessand fired in his first Villa goal. However, in wild weather conditions, the home side secured a famous win in their first ever experience of group stage European football.

Mathis Suray’s deflected shot levelled before half-time and Mats Deijl dinked over Emiliano Martinez to give the Dutch Cup winners the lead.

Buendia was Villa’s match-winner at Tottenham on Sunday, but the Argentine went from hero to villain as he missed a late penalty with the chance to snatch a draw.

“Today showed us how difficult it is to play in Europe, to play away,” said Emery. “This is the reason I love football, because football has a lot of different ways to win. You can dominate, like we did, you have chances to score, but if we are conceding a few chances, maybe you can lose. And we did.”

Go Ahead are on six points, having beaten Panathinaikos last time out.

MIDTJYLLAND, LYON AND BRAGA STAY PERFECT

Midtjylland took the lead one minute before the break when Fra­n­c­ulino Dju showed great control to take the ball down on the turn bef­ore smashing his shot into the net.

Philip Billing doubled the Danes’ lead before Dju bagged a second six minutes from time to complete the win.

Lyon were ahead after three minutes when a poor pass out from the Basel keeper was poun­ced on by Mathys de Carvalho, who passed to Corentin Tolisso to finish off and Afonso Moreira’s 90th-minute goal wrapped up the win.

Braga, who had already beaten Feyenoord and Celtic, maintained their perfect start thanks to goals from Fran Navarro and Mario Dorgeles.

Roma remain on three points while Plzen move on to seven after their win at the Stadio Olimpico, where the Czechs were two goals ahead halfway through the opening half.

Prince Adu waltzed through the Roma defence before slotting his shot over the keeper and Cheick Souare smacked a powerful low strike into the corner from well outside the area, with Paulo Dybala’s second half penalty being Roma’s only response.

Celtic are on four points after their first win, despite going beh­ind to Tomi Horvat’s first half goal. Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren netted for the Scots after the break.

There was no dream debut for Rohl, who replaced the sacked Russell Martin on Monday, as Rangers fell to their third defeat of the competition.

Brann went ahead when Bard Finne’s attempted shot took a defl­ection off defender John Sout­tar, but the ball rolled across the six-yard box for Emil Kornvig to tap in five minutes before the interval.

The Norwegians doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break with Jacob Sorensen heading in Finne’s free kick. Noah Holm ended the contest with his 79th-minute goal.

Bologna won 2-1 at Steaua Bucharest to register their first win in the league phase.

Fenerbahce beat Stuttgart 1-0, while Real Betis were held 0-0 away at Genk.

Lille were handed a 4-3 home defeat by 10-man PAOK.

The kickoff of Feyenoord’s home game with Panathinaikos was twice changed because of a storm forecast before the Dutch hosts prevailed 3-1.

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace were stunned 1-0 by AEK Larnaca in London.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025