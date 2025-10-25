Faisalabad dominate Fata, Peshawar in control

LAHORE: Faisalabad took control against Fata, Peshawar earned an upper hand against Abbottabad while Bahawalpur had a productive day against Multan as the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy started in different cities on Friday.

Peshawar posted 346-5 in 84 overs as Maaz Sadaqat and Israrullah struck centuries at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

The two southpaws got together after Peshawar lost their opening batters in quick succession to Aqib Khan with 70 runs on the board. The duo then added 213 runs for the third wicket as Israrullah (117) registered his 15th first-class century while Maaz reached his second (114).

Abbottabad’s Israr Hussain (2-63) and Shahnawaz Dahani (1-83) then took three wickets to provide their team some much needed solace.

Sialkot motored to 365-8 in 90 overs against Islamabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi courtesy opener Azan Awais’ unbeaten 99. Azan was retired hurt in the 22nd over of the innings and then returned to bat at 282-5.

Aashar Mehmood came out all guns blazing hitting 73 off 49 balls while Mohammad Waleed (59) was the other half-centurion for the defending champions. For Islamabad, Mohammad Hammad Khan, Haris Rauf and Jawad Ali picked up two wickets each.

Karachi Blues had a commanding opening day against Lahore Blues as they posted 326-5 in 83.3 overs with the help of half-centuries from Rameez Aziz (77 not out), Omair Bin Yousuf (73) and Danish Aziz (51). For Lahore Blues, Haseeb-ur-Rehman picked claimed two wickets.

Faisalabad’s opening batters Hasan Raza (59 not out) and Faham-ul-Haq (40 not out) took their team to stumps unscathed with 127 runs on the board in 26 overs and 64 runs behind Fata at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Earlier, Faisalabad dismissed Fata for 191 as Jahandad Khan (3-26), Afaq Afridi (3-56) and Asad Raza (2-49) combined to take eight wickets.

Rehan Afridi (56) and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (41) stitched a 50-run sixth-wicket stand for Fata but they slipped from 157-5 to 191 all out.

Bahawalpur’s Saad Khan (74), Mohammad Am­mar (71) and Mohammad Sheharyar (50 not out) led their team to 276-5 in 88 overs against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Kashif Ali and Mohammad Ismail snapped two wickets each.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025