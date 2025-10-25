E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Humbert downs top seed Fritz in Swiss Indoors

AFP Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 04:59am
BASEL: Unseeded Fren­c­hman Ugo Humbert toppled top seed Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors last 16 on Thursday.

This was the second American Humbert, 27, has knocked out in Basel following his first-round defeat of Sebastian Korda 24 hours earlier.

The French number one left-hander’s reward is a quarter-final match-up against US qualifier Reilly Opelka.

Last Sunday, world number 24 Humbert reached the final of the Stockholm ATP 250 tournament where he was beaten in two sets by Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Ruud, the fourth seed, downed veteran home hope Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in Basel to set up a quarter-final date with Alej­a­ndro Davidovich Fokina.

Defeat for Fritz came on the back of his battling three-set first round win over this month’s Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot.

Basel second seed Ben Shelton was also sent packing, 6-3 6-4 by Spain’s Jau­me Munar, who faces fifth-seed Felipe Auger-Aliass­i­me in the last eight.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

