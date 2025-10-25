Safe City equipment, police officials’ belongings stolen

ISLAMABAD: Cellphones and cash belonging to police officials were stolen from their barracks in the Diplomatic Enclave, while Islamabad Safe City Authority’s equipment was stolen from G-9/2 in two separate incidents.

In one incident, thieves stole Safe City Authority’s equipment installed about one and a half kilometres away from the Karachi Company Police Station.

The theft came to light when a Safe City technician visited the G-9/2 area and found the lock of a pole installed at Street No. 11 broken. Upon inspection, he discovered that a battery worth Rs35,000 had been stolen.

In another incident, mobile phones and cash belonging to at least nine police officials were stolen from the Special Protection Unit’s barracks, located inside the heavily guarded Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone.

A case was registered at the Secretariat Police Station under Section 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on a complaint lodged by Mohammad Usman.

According to police, thieves entered the barracks and stole a Tecno Spark 10-C worth Rs15,000, a Samsung A-14 worth Rs20,000, a Vivo Y-55 worth Rs25,000, a Vivo V-2043 worth Rs20,000, another Vivo worth Rs30,000 and a Vivo phone worth Rs20,000, along with Rs26,000 in cash.

The stolen items belonged to personnel identified as Mohammad Hayat, Mohammad Husnain, Azmat Khan, Naseer Ullah, Rozi Khan, Shafi Ullah, Imdad Ullah, Nasir and Mohammad Usman.

Meanwhile, burglars also stole household items and a police uniform from a police block in G-6.

A case was registered at Aabpara Police Station on a complaint filed by Syed Hamza Ali, a resident of Police Block, CDA Flats, G-6/1-6.

Ali told police that when he returned home, he found the locks of his flat broken. He reported the incident through the police helpline. After receiving the information, police, including female officers, reached the scene and, upon entering the flat, found an unidentified woman inside.

However, the woman managed to escape.

Later, Ali discovered that a police uniform belonging to his late father, a laptop, a washing machine, a water dispenser, a fan, and a gas cylinder had been stolen.

