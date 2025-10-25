Aseefa reaffirms commitment to eradicating polio

ISLAMABAD: On World Polio Day, the First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio and protecting every child from preventable diseases.

In a statement, she said Pakistan had made steady progress towards eradication of polio, but the task is not yet complete. She noted that the remaining cases remind everyone that this is not only a health issue but a shared national duty.

“Each child missed is a child at risk,” she said, calling for efforts to reach every home and community with the polio vaccine.

Recalling the legacy of former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, who launched Pakistan’s first nationwide polio eradication campaign in 1994, she said her vision continues to guide national efforts to eliminate the disease.

The first lady said she felt a deep personal connection to Pakistan’s polio eradication journey, recalling that the campaign was first launched by her mother, Benazir Bhutto, who as prime minister personally administered the first polio drop to her.

She said the moment not only marked the start of Pakistan’s national drive against polio but also inspired her lifelong commitment to continue the mission.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the health workers and security personnel who serve in the national polio campaign, especially the women vaccinators who travel to hard-to-reach areas to ensure no child is left unvaccinated .

She said the courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in this cause would always be remembered, adding that their efforts had brought Pakistan closer to a polio-free future.

She encouraged parents, caregivers, and community leaders to continue supporting vaccination efforts. With collective effort and care, she said, Pakistan can achieve a future free from polio — a goal owed to the next generation.

The first lady urged everyone to stay united and persistent until polio is fully eradicated from the country.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025