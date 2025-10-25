Frontline health workers’ dedication to fight polio lauded

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event marking World Polio Day here on Friday paid homage to the resilience and dedication of frontline health workers to their cause despite facing social barriers and even threats to their safety.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of Unicef organised the event at the KP Assembly’s Jirga Hall.

Former provincial health minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Mehsud graced the occasion as the chief guests, while provincial lawmakers, including Daud Khan, Ms Ashbar Jan Jadoon and Ms Meher Sultana, additional secretary health/EOC coordinator Shafiullah Khan, deputy coordinator EOC Latifur Rahman, representatives of partner organisations and a large number of health workers were in attendance.

Addressing the event, Mr Shah said polio eradication was a national cause and that they were committed to eradicating it. “I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our polio teams, vaccinators, and health staff who reach every household — often in remote, high-risk, and security-sensitive areas.”

“My appreciation also extends to the district administration, police, health department, religious scholars, community elders and the media whose support keeps the polio eradication programme strong.” Mr Shah also acknowledged and appreciated the role of international development partners, including WHO, Unicef, Rotary, BMGF, and others, adding their role remained invaluable in supporting ‘our technical and operational capacities. “In order to ensure the complete eradication of poliovirus, we need to strengthen our routine immunisation programme across the province,” he stressed.

On the occasion, Mr Mehsud said polio eradication was one of the top priorities of the government and the entire government machinery was working to ensure the eradication of the crippling disease. He highlighted the challenges faced by frontline health workers and appreciated the tireless efforts, dedication and hard work of polio workers to ensure the vaccination of children.

The Peshawar commissioner also acknowledged the critical role and support of international partners in the fight against this crippling disease.

Addressing the event, Shafiullah Khan said EOC was continuously conducting anti-polio campaigns so that no child was deprived of the polio vaccine.

Referring to the progress made in containing the virus circulation, he said over the past year, KP had significantly improved campaign quality and surveillance, particularly in previously underperforming districts. “We have strengthened micro-planning, accountability and cross-sectoral coordination to ensure better oversight and community engagement.”

The EOC coordinator added KP had made significant improvement in vaccination coverage as in the last four rounds, the number of still refusals, missed children and as well as leftovers due to demand-based boycotts had dropped significantly.

However, he cautioned that despite these gains, isolated virus detections and reporting of new polio cases reminded them that their fight was not yet over as they continued to face mobility challenges, misinformation, and vaccine hesitancy in certain communities.

MPAs Daud Khan and Ms Ashbar Jadoon stressed collective efforts to eradicate polio from the province.

Maulana Tayyeb Qureshi, chief Khateeb of KP, said religious scholars had endorsed polio vaccination, adding: “It is our collective responsibility to eradicate polio from the province to ensure a safer and healthier future for our coming generations.”

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were distributed among frontline health workers for their exceptional services, dedication and passion to eradicate polio.

Later, a polio walk was also organised to create awareness among the people about the significance of eradicating this crippling disease once and for all.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025