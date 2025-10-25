Man, woman killed for ‘honour’ in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A man and a woman were killed ‘for honour’ in Kalan area here on Friday.

Police said that the double murder occurred inside the house of Gulap Khan within the limits of the city police station. They said that the killer escaped the crime scene after the incident.

Shahbaz Khan told police in his preliminary report that he was at home when he heard the sound of gunshots in the house of his son-in-law and nephew Gulap Khan.

He said that he immediately rushed to the venue and found Gulap Khan armed with a repeater gun present inside his house while his daughter (Gulap’s wife) and Waqar Khan were lying in a pool of blood.

He claimed that Gulap told him that he found both his wife and Waqar in an objectionable condition and killed them with his gun in the name of honour when they were trying to run away. The complainant told police that the killer left his home and he arranged transport to shift the bodies to the government city hospital.

The deceased Waqar’s father Amir Sada Khan told police that he along with his family members was at home when he heard firing and someone informed him that his son Waqar, 29, who had illicit relations with the wife of Gulap had gone to their house where Gulap killed both of them after finding them in objectionable condition.

Police said that they had initiated an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of the law.

SPORTS GALA: A colourful sports gala was held at the central prison in Bannu on Friday.

The jail superintendent, Samiullah Khan Shinwari, inaugurated the festival amidst fanfare and clapping by inmates of the prison.

The prisoners also performed traditional dance ‘Atnr’ and took part in various game events. They exhibited their sportsman skills and celebrated their victory in game events.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025